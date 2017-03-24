Broncos' C.J. Anderson Puts $18 Mil Contract to Use ... Private Jet to Hawaii

Talk about spreading the wealth ...

Denver Broncos Pro Bowler C.J. Anderson -- who signed a 4-year, $18 million contract last year -- is finally spending some of that dough by taking his family to Hawaii ... on a private jet!!!

The running back tells TMZ Sports he's always dreamed about sharing his good fortune with the ones he loves ... and now that he's got the time and money, he made it happen!

The Super Bowl 50 champ brought 12 people to Honolulu -- all expenses paid -- for some sun, fun and helicopter rides!

C.J. says he was inspired by LeBron James ... who's always treating his family to the finer things.

“My mom and grandmother deserve it. All the things they have done for me, this trip was for them. I’m excited I can use my money in a positive way.”

As for how much it cost, C.J. says he's not keeping track ... money ain't an issue.