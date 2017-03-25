Gennady Golovkin's Promoter Canelo Alvarez Fight NEEDS To Happen

EXCLUSIVE

After months of speculation, Gennady Golovkin's promoter says the Canelo Alvarez fight NEEDS to happen ... saying both sides want it done, and there's just way too much money to be made.

We spoke with GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler, who says he's been in serious talks with Golden Boy Promotions about getting a date set for this September ... as long as Alvarez doesn't lose to Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in May.

As far as venues go ... Loeffler says there's a ton of options -- including Madison Square Garden and T-Mobile Arena -- but there's one location that could make it the biggest boxing event EVER.