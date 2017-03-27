TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Master P Gunning for NBA Coaching Job

Master P Gunning for NBA Coaching Job

3/27/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Master P says he's ready for the NBA -- as an assistant coach -- and he's laser-focused on making it happen with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The rap mogul was a pretty good player back in the day -- and had contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

Now, P says he wants to pass his knowledge along at the pro level ... and he's dead serious.

There's more ... P has some strong feelings about LaVar Ball -- he LIKES what the basketball dad is doing and says people should be happy that a father is taking such an interest in his kids' lives.

"I think a lot of kids need their fathers in their lives," P said ... "All that other stuff, I think he's on the right track."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web