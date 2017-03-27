Master P Gunning for NBA Coaching Job

EXCLUSIVE

Master P says he's ready for the NBA -- as an assistant coach -- and he's laser-focused on making it happen with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The rap mogul was a pretty good player back in the day -- and had contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

Now, P says he wants to pass his knowledge along at the pro level ... and he's dead serious.

There's more ... P has some strong feelings about LaVar Ball -- he LIKES what the basketball dad is doing and says people should be happy that a father is taking such an interest in his kids' lives.

"I think a lot of kids need their fathers in their lives," P said ... "All that other stuff, I think he's on the right track."