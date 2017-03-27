Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin Arrested After Car Crashes Into Bar (PHOTO)

Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin Arrested After Car Crashes Into Bar

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas early Monday morning after a car he was in crashed into a bar ... injuring several people.

Boykin -- a former star QB at TCU -- was a passenger in the car, according to FOX 4 in Dallas. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Boykin was also taken into custody and now faces drug and public intoxication charges. We're told Boykin is accused of being in possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The car Boykin was in struck 4 people on the sidewalk and also struck a bartender inside the location as the vehicle barreled through the front wall.

Boykin has had a troubled history with the law -- he was arrested for a bar fight back in 2015 -- just days before he was supposed to lead TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Story developing ...