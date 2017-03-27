TMZ

Steph Curry Drops $3,800 On Adorable New Puppy

3/27/2017 3:31 PM PDT
Exclusive Details

0327-murphy-doodles-2

Steph Curry's got a brand new family member -- he's adorable, he's furry and he ain't cheap! 

TMZ Sports has learned Steph and Ayesha just brought home a 10-week-old Goldendoodle puppy this week from a place called Murphy's Doodles ... a high-end breeder in Florida.

0327-stephen-ayesha-curry-instagram-01

We're told the NBA superstar and his family fell in love with the pup from the moment they saw him -- specifically because of his green eyes (like Ayesha!) and dropped $3,800 to add him to the fam.

The kids got to name the pup and went with "Rookie" -- and it appears he's already getting along with the family's other dog, Reza.

Congrats, Rookie ... you're about to have the greatest life ever.

0327-steph-curry-new-dog-puppy-instagram-01

