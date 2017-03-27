UNC Hero Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation In Class ... Hours After Game-Winning Shot (VIDEO)

Breaking News
This is amazing ... the University of North Carolina player who hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky was IN CLASS hours after the game ... and got a standing ovation from his classmates.
Luke Maye was in his Business 101 class on Monday when the professor called him out -- and everyone stood up and applauded.
What's even more impressive ... the video was shot at 8 AM. The team flight reportedly didn't even land back in NC until midnight.
Salute.
@DavidGrzyTV yes I do pic.twitter.com/qpHIM0xJM6— Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017