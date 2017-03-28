LaVar Ball Shopping TV Projects Reality Show & Documentary

EXCLUSIVE

The Big Baller wants to come to a small screen near you.

TMZ Sports has learned LaVar Ball is actively shopping various TV projects around town -- including a reality show and a documentary.

We're told Ball has already cut a trailer for the documentary which centers around his family of young basketball superstars. The reality show is still in the development phase.

One source close to LaVar tells us the projects are both part of the "Big Baller Media" brand -- LaVar's production company.

We're told LaVar has been in talks with multiple outlets and has "several offers" but so far, no contracts have been signed.

Seems like it's just a matter of time at this point ...