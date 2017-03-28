Roy Jones Jr. My Son Will Go Pro One Day ... In The NBA!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Another Roy Jones will be dominating professional sports very soon ... except it won't be in boxing, and he won't be Jr., 'cause this RJ will be tearing up the NBA, according to his dad.

His dad is Roy Jones Jr., one of the greatest boxers of all time and he tells TMZ Sports his kid Roy Jones III -- who's killing it in Florida HS hoops -- is destined for NBA greatness.

"I know he has that potential, he's talented enough to make the NBA, yes."

Don't get it twisted, Roy says he's not at all pulling a LaVar Ball -- making outrageous claims about his kids -- but just says he believes in his son, who Roy says is getting recruited by colleges now.

Speaking of LaVar, Jones weighs in on the whole Ball vs LeBron situation, and what he has to say is very, very interesting.