Michelle Kwan's Husband Files for Divorce

Michelle Kwan Husband Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Michelle Kwan's marriage is on ice, because her husband has just filed for divorce.

According to legal docs, Clay Pell cites irreconcilable differences for the breakdown of his marriage to the 36-year-old, 5-time world champion figure skater and 2-time Olympic medalist.

Clay is mum on spousal support but he does want her to foot the bills from his lawyer.

The couple married in January 2013. 35-year-old Clay was a White House National Security staffer under President Obama. He also ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Rhode Island.

They have no kids so if there's legal beef, it will be over property.