Tarek El Moussa Ripped Revenge Bod

EXCLUSIVE

Tarek El Moussa's flaunting his best fixer upper yet, and it ain't a house -- it's his ripped bod.

We're told the "Flip or Flop" star was super motivated to get fit after battling 2 cancers, recovering from debilitating back problems and, of course, his troubles with Christina.

Tarek wanted to show off his progress and posed for these seriously shredded pics. Dating site profile pic material?

Hell yeah.