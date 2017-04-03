TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Floyd Mayweather Gunning for Perfume Line

Floyd Mayweather Gunning for Perfume Line Who Wants to Smell Like Me?!

4/3/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Look out, Sex Panther ... Floyd Mayweather is now looking to conquer the smell game.

TMZ Sports has learned Mayweather Promotions filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use "TBE" (The Best Ever) for cologne, perfume and other cosmetic and skin care products. 

Floyd's a big fan of self-pampering ... so it sorta makes sense. 

Sources close to Mayweather tell us the plans are only in the beginning stages -- so don't expect TBE to hit the perfume counter anytime soon. 

If it does come to fruition, Floyd will join an elite club of jocks with their own signature scents -- including Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›