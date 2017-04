Nick Young's Ex Paloma Ford DON'T. DATE. ATHLETES.

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Young's turning women off that baller life ... just ask his ex-GF.

We got Paloma Ford leaving Nightingale Plaza in L.A. (looking STUNNING, btw) -- and the singer gave some advice for women looking to date a professional athlete -- don't.

FYI, Nick and Paloma started dating back in September -- but the relationship fizzled in January.

Don't worry, things are working out just fine for Ford -- she recently signed with Master P and has some secret projects in the works.