Tom Brady Jersey JACKED BY GRONK ... Brady Exacts Revenge!

Tom Brady got jersey jacked AGAIN -- this time, the bandit was Rob Gronkowski and Brady made him pay!

Brady, Gronk, James White and Bob Kraft were all at Fenway Park for the Red Sox opening day ceremony -- where Tom proudly displayed the Super Bowl 51 jersey he just got back.

That's when Gronk jumped in -- stole the jersey and tried to run away. He was caught from behind by Tom Brady.

Time to work on speed drills, Gronk.

[H/T to our friends at NESN for the video]