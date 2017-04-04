Tony Romo Solid TV Advice ... From Ernie Johnson

EXCLUSIVE

Tony Romo should take some notes -- 'cause Ernie Johnson is dishing out some tips to the QB on how to make it as a sports broadcaster ... and it's pretty good advice.

The "Inside the NBA" star has been working in the TV biz since the 1970's -- and has worked everything from the NBA to college basketball to MLB playoff games and even the Olympics!

EJ says he's confident Tony will be great ... but just to be safe, he's passing along some knowledge he got from his legendary MLB announcer father.