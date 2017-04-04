Mel B's Home Fire Sale After Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B clearly wants to move on with her life, because the very same day estranged husband Stephen Belafonte was kicked out of the family house that has been up for sale for only 2 weeks, she lowered the price by a million bucks.

The Hollywood Hills home was put on the market March 22 for $8.995 mil. On Monday, just after a judge ordered Stephen to leave, the asking price went down to $7.995 mil.

Our sources say Mel B might not even live there while the house is up for sale, because it has a lot of bad memories.

The house is 6,000 square feet ... 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths.