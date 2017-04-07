Kim Kardashian 10 Year Anniversary for Sex Tape And the $$$ Keeps Rollin' In

Kim Kardashian just had an anniversary of one of her most lucrative deals ... over video that has become a centerpiece of modern pop culture ... a sex tape that made her famous, and very, very rich.

It's the 10 year mark of the release of "Kim Kardashian Superstar." She publicly lashed out at Ray J who seemed behind the release from the get-go. Ultimately, she had to sign on for the release. Now for the numbers, and they are staggering.

-- 210 million views, accounting for online, DVD and VividTV.

-- Someone began watching the tape on an average of every 1.5 seconds.

-- There were significant spikes over the last decade for the following events -- Kim's marriage to Kris Humphries, her divorce from Humphries, rumors she started dating Kanye, her Paper Magazine cover and the Paris robbery.

Sources involved in the deals tell us the tape has raked in north of $100 mil since its release.