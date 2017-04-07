Mel B Judge, Stop Belafonte from Releasing Sex Tapes And Holding My Spice Girls Memorabilia Hostage

Mel B's lawyers have just gotten a court order making it clear ... Stephen Belafonte is prohibited from distributing sex tapes, photographs or other sexually explicit material of the former Spice Girl.

Lawyers for both sides were in court Friday morning dealing with the sex tapes. Sources connected to Mel B tell TMZ, Belafonte repeatedly threatened multiple times to release sex tapes of her, just before she went to court to get a restraining order against him.

Now this is even crazier. One of the issues raised Friday was that Mel B's lawyers say after Mel B filed for divorce last month and left the family house, Belafonte took 12 to 15 boxes from the garage containing all of the photos of her recently deceased father, along with all of her Spice Girls memorabilia and put it in a storage locker somewhere in L.A.

We're told Mel B and her lawyers have repeatedly asked him to return the photos but he didn't respond. They also asked him to tell them the location of the locker, but again, no response.

Now get this. Mel B found out Stephen has been paying for the storage locker with her money since 2009. She contacted her accountant and found a recent bill for the facility and it identifies the user name on the locker ... LORRAINE GILLES!!! That's the former nanny whom Mel B alleges had an affair with Belafonte while they were married. She also says he got her pregnant but convinced her to have an abortion.

Mel B's lawyers asked the judge to force Belafonte to give them the address of the Public Storage in question and the required passwords for entry, but the judge has not ruled on the request.