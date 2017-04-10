Floyd Mayweather My Bugatti's For Sale ... For $4 MILLION!

Wanna drive like Floyd Mayweather? If you've got a cool $4 mil you can buy his old 2015 Bugatti ... on eBay!

TMZ Sports has learned the boxer recently sold his 2015 Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse to the Luxury Auto Collection in Scottsdale, AZ ... which is now offering it up with a $3.95 million price tag.

L.A.C. even created a post on eBay in case any rich people wanna get in an online bidding war over the whip.

The listing says the car has a top speed of 254 mph, with a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds.

"With only 150 Grand Sports built worldwide, this car was one of the last Grand Sports brought to the US this is an extremely rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive and boxing history."

Mayweather had also sold his 2011 Bugatti Grand Sport to L.A.C. but we're told that was a VERY hot item and already resold.