Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley Party Shirtless In Vegas With Hot Chicks In Bikinis

Rob Gronkowski Hot Chicks + Champagne Shower ... Vegas Topless Turn Up

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Gronkowski had a nice quiet weekend in Vegas ... ripping off his shirt and raging with WWE superstar Mojo Rawley while bikini chicks sprayed 'em with champagne ... and we have the video.

The best buds hit up Encore Beach Club on Saturday and turnt up in the DJ booth with David Guetta while 8 hot bottle service servers sprayed the bubbly.

Gronk and Mojo have been spending a lot of time together lately ... from kicking ass at WrestleMania to freestyling over a Biggie beat.

He's probably finding time to train ... maybe.