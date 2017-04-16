Bob Arum Quit Yer Bellyachin', Kovalev American Judges Are Fine For Rematch

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has a message for Sergey Kovalev ... stop complaining about American judges, saying officials from the USA are just fine for Kovalev's rematch with Andre Ward.

Sergey's team has asked for "neutral" judges in the June fight ... meaning neither from America nor Russia ... with the implication being Andre got some home cooking in their first fight.

We got Arum out in L.A. and asked about the request ... and he thinks it's a bunch of hogwash, and actually seems a little miffed at the thought judges from 'Murica weren't on the level.