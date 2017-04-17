J.R. Smith's Micro-Preemie Baby Takes First Bottle (PHOTOS)

J.R. Smith Micro-Preemie Baby Takes First Bottle

Breaking News

Big win for J.R. Smith this weekend -- and it happened BEFORE the Cavs' playoff game!

J.R.'s micro-preemie daughter -- born at only 1 pound -- made another huge stride on Friday and had her very first bottle!

As we previously reported, Smith's wife, Jewel, gave birth to Dakota "Kota Bear" Smith in early January almost 5 months before her due date.

Though the odds were stacked against her, Kota is continuing to fight -- and being able to feed from a bottle instead of a feeding tube is a pretty big deal!

J.R. posted about the experience -- "My boo got her first bottle today! #proudofyoubaby #kotastrong."

It's just the latest in a series of impressive feats from the littlest Smith -- her breathing tube was removed last month and she's continuing to gain weight.

Keep fighting!