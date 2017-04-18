J Lo & A-Rod Shack Up in Same Beach Community Where Marc Anthony Lives

Exclusive Details

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod didn't pick just any luxury villa in the Dominican Republic to get cozy -- no, they picked one just down the road from Marc Anthony. Ballsy?

The couple's currently staying in an oceanside villa at Casa de Campo -- an exclusive gated community J Lo's ex-husband, Marc, also calls home. He owns a crib down there, but J Lo and Alex are just there ahead of her DR concert.

The 6 bedroom property sits on the beach with sweet Caribbean views, and the interior ain't too shabby either. We're told it normally goes for $10k/night, and it's easy to see why. They looked pretty chill on the covered patio over the weekend.

As we reported, J Lo and Marc rehearsed together while A-Rod watched, and everyone's so cool with the sitch ... we're told A-Rod's "very interested" in buying in the community.

Los lazos familiares!