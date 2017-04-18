Snoop Dogg Says the Steelers Need to Draft Roethlisberger's Replacement (VIDEO)

Snoop Dogg Big Ben's Time Is Almost Up Steelers Should Draft a QB

Ben Roethlisberger ain't gonna play forever -- and Snoop knows it ... which is why he wants his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers to finally start looking for Big Ben's heir apparent.

Snoop is a die-hard Steelers fan -- you've seen how passionate he gets when they lose -- so we asked the rap icon how the Black and Gold should reload for the 2017 season.

Ben is 35 and has dealt with some injuries over the years -- but the big question is, who's gonna replace him?

There are rumblings Pittsburgh could be eyeing Patrick Mahomes -- the junior QB from Texas Tech -- if he's still around when the Steelers are on the clock with the 30th pick in the draft.

The draft starts in 9 days. Football season!!!!!!