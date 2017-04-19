Jackie Warner Lectured by Judge in DUI Ambien Case

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Warner got a lecture from a judge Wednesday about taking Rx pills and driving, but she insists what happened on a West Hollywood street had NOTHING to do with abusing her Ambien prescription.

Jackie and her lawyer, Shawn Holley, were in court Wednesday morning and pled not guilty to DUI. The fitness star crashed her car into a pole and then tried to leave, clipping a police car.

The judge told Jackie a condition to her bail was that she could not drink, take pills and then drive. That seems to talk past Jackie's point ... that she took an Ambien and remembers nothing about getting in a car without pants and driving until she crashed.