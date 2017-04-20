Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested In Bullet-Ridden SUV After Suspected Shootout (MUG SHOT)

Adrien Broner Arrested In Bullet-Ridden SUV After Suspected Shootout

Breaking News

More trouble for boxing star Adrien Broner ... who was arrested in Kentucky early Thursday morning after Covington PD officers pulled over his white SUV, which had several bullet holes in it.

Broner was driving a white Chevy Suburban and trying to cross into Kentucky when officials noticed a warrant for his arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court for a previous arrest in 2014 for disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

While taking Broner into custody, officers noticed several bullet holes in the SUV -- and Broner claimed he had been shot at by an unknown suspect after leaving a bar in Cincinnati earlier in the evening.

Broner says he was not hurt in the shooting and doesn't know why he was attacked. Cops say they did find evidence of a shooting at the alleged crime scene including several shell casings.

Officials tell TMZ Sports the vehicle is being turned over to the Cincinnati PD for further investigation.

Broner has been released from custody and is due back in court later this month.