Conor McGregor Says He'll Make $100 Million in Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor I'll Make $100 Million in Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor believes he'll walk away with more than $100 MILLION after his fight with Floyd Mayweather ... and says Dana White was just being conservative with his $75 million prediction.

White told us earlier this week he believes McGregor vs. Mayweather WILL happen -- and told Colin Cowherd that Conor should make around $75 mil and Floyd will get around $100 mil.

But Conor just weighed in on social media saying White's numbers are low.

"How's that 75milli make your stomach feel? It's actually 100+ milli if we go by the non conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that's not including my endorsements and business ventures."

He added, "28 years of age. Fresh c*nt. Doubt me now."

Remember, back in November, Conor called his shot -- saying he wanted $100 million for the fight.

Ask, and you might receive ...

There's more ... Conor also released some footage of him giving boxing advice to one of his proteges.

He explained that he's been focused on boxing lately but "make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts."

He also suggests that if Floyd bails on their superfight, he could convince Manny Pacquiao to take his place.

"Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that's another conversation."