La La Anthony To Get Primary Temporary Custody of Son and Carmelo Gets Visitation

Melo & La La She Gets Primary Temp Custody He Gets Visitation

4/21/2017 12:40 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Carmelo Anthony and La La are hashing out a temporary custody agreement in which she will get primary custody of their son ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us 10-year-old Kiyan will live with La La in NYC. He'll spend a couple of days a week with Carmelo.

We're told the 2 believe they can work out all the details without going to court ... it being done with their lawyers.

Both Carmelo and La La agree it's important they work out a structure for Kiyan so he's not whipsawed from place to place while they end their marriage. We're told La La has issues with Carmelo for sure, but she's adamant he's a great dad and deserves time with his son.

We're told they are absolutely getting divorced, even though legal docs haven't been filed ... yet.

