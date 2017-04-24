NFL's Alfred Blue Someone Crashed RB's Car Into Louisiana Swamp

EXCLUSIVE

Busy day for Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue -- who found out his beloved Chevy Camaro somehow ended up in a Louisiana swamp Monday morning.

Here's the deal ... cops and a tow truck responded to Highway 90 in Des Allemands around 9 AM after a single car collision. One witness tells us, "The car was in the water."

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports the NFL player is the owner of the car -- but he was NOT driving during the incident and was not present during the crash.

So, what happened? Unclear exactly but cops say no arrests were made and miraculously no one was seriously injured.

We reached out to Blue's reps. Waiting for a call back.