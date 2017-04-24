Jay Z & Beyonce Jumping Through Hoops To Hide Baby Bump

Jay Z and Beyonce have a carefully orchestrated escape plan to hide her baby bump whenever they're in public, and they rolled it out after dinner in Malibu.

The couple slipped out of Nobu Sunday night under heavy cover ... from bodyguards to choreographed SUVs. We'll say this ... their drivers pulled some slick maneuvers during the elaborate game of hide-that-belly.

It's weird though, because Beyonce hasn't been shy about sharing preggo shots ... she just posted a bunch more this weekend.

Guess she only trusts her photographers, and her security will continue playing linemen to shield her until babies #2 and 3 arrive.