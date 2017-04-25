TMZ

Ex-UFC Champ Frank Mir Says Screw USADA Doping Ban, I'll Fight In Japan

Ex-UFC Champ Frank Mir Screw Doping Ban ... I'll Fight In Japan

4/25/2017 2:42 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Ex-UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir tells TMZ Sports he will probably NOT fight the 2 year ban he just got from the USADA for a banned substance ... and will likely look to fight in another country instead. 

The United States Anti-Doping Agency says Mir failed a drug test following his UFC Fight Night 85 bout with Mark Hunt and hit him with a retroactive 2 year ban that will end in about 11 months. 

But 37-year-old Mir tells TMZ Sports he doesn't wanna wait around -- "I'll keep looking for ways to fight."

Mir says he hasn't entered discussions with another fight company yet but gave a strong hint about where he'll end up -- "I always wanted to fight in Japan."

