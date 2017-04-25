Jesse Williams Divorcing and Hangin' with Minka Kelly

EXCLUSIVE

Jesse Williams has been separated from the wife he is now divorcing for more than a year, and he's been hanging out recently -- a lot -- with Minka Kelly.

TMZ broke the story ... Jesse filed to end his 5-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee ... they've actually been together for 13 years. They have 2 children, the youngest is a year old.

As for Minka, they're shooting a video game/movie in Paris and have been seen both on and off set for the last few months, but no one's saying if it's anything more than a friendship.

A lot of Jesse's fans are upset he's moving on, but a source connected with the couple tells TMZ ... as far as Jesse's concerned, the relationship has "played itself out." We're told Aryn, on the other hand, does not want the divorce.