Katt Williams Assault with a Deadly Weapon Case Dismissed

Katt Williams just got a big break -- the result of a plea deal -- his felony assault with a deadly weapon case has been dismissed.

Katt's lawyer, Shawn Holley, was in court Tuesday when the judge threw out the case involving an altercation at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood back in 2014, when Katt drew a gun on a guy after his set. The alleged victim was someone trying to film Katt for a documentary.

Turns out ... the dismissal is tied to a plea deal Katt struck last week, when he pled no contest to robbery in an unrelated case. You may recall ... around the same time as The Comedy Store incident, Katt was in Beverly Hills with Suge Knight when a photog tried taking pics of Suge's son.

Katt grabbed the camera from the photog, then almost immediately handed it over to one of Suge's bodyguards so he could remove the memory card.

The comedian pled no contest to the robbery and received 3 years probation and was ordered to attend 54 weeks of anger management.

So, cases closed.