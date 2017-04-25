Maksim Chmerkovskiy Cops Called to Home By Man Claiming Burglary

Exclusive Details

Maksim Chmerkovskiy got a visit from cops at his house early Tuesday morning thanks to a guy who called claiming he lived there ... and suspected a break-in.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the police were called out to the home of Maksim and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, around 2 AM after a man phoned in to report a possible burglary.

We're told the man claimed people were in HIS house. When cops arrived the man was outside and Maksim was inside. The 'DWTS' pro showed police proof he's renting the place -- but the man who called cops had no proof he owns it.

Sources tell us cops have gotten this same call before from the same guy. Officers warned him this time he'd be arrested for trespassing if he tried it again, and he left without incident.

The situation shook up Maksim enough for him to miss an appearance after being eliminated from 'DWTS' Monday night.