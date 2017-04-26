13 Louisiana Lafayette Football Players Arrested in Alleged Dorm Room Theft

The University of Louisiana Lafayette football program is in full meltdown mode right now after THIRTEEN PLAYERS were arrested Tuesday night in an alleged dorm room theft.
Among the 13 arrested are 8 guys who were projected to be STARTERS this season -- including linebacker Joe Dillon -- who was a freshman All-American last year.
The two guys expected to battle it out for the starting RB job -- Jordan Wright and Trey Ragas -- were also included in the bust.
So, what happened?
Officials say the 13 Ragin' Cajuns players went to a dorm room on April 5 and jacked $2,400 worth of stuff belonging to a student. There's apparently VIDEO of the incident.
All 13 players have been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft. They've been released from custody.
The school issued a statement saying all of the players have been suspended for a violation of team rules.
ULL opens their season against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2. Wanna bet the line's about to change?