Kobe Bryant Had Secret 1-On-1 Wars with ... Ricky Davis?!

4/27/2017 10:57 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

The secret Kobe Bryant pickup games at UCLA were even CRAZIER than we thought -- with a teenage Mamba killing legit NBA stars and future Hall of Famers. 

But there's one guy who DIDN'T get his ass busted by 17-year-old Kobe ... ex-NBA journeyman Ricky Davis!

After Jaleel White told us about the private pick up games at UCLA back in the '90s, we reached out to ex-Bruins star Jelani McCoy to see if Urkel was tellin' the truth. 

Turns out, the stories are INSANE -- with Bryant holding his own with guys like Penny Hardaway, Shawn Kemp and more. 

For the record, Davis was a freak athlete and had a long career in the NBA -- but Jelani says his best days were going head-to-head with Bryant. 

You gotta watch. Great stuff. 

