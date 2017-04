'Black-ish' Kid Miles Brown Perfectly Mirrors Bradley Beal's Jump Shot

This is incredible ... and and it only gets more impressive the more you watch it.

"Black-ish" star Miles Brown -- who plays Jack Johnson on the show -- stood right behind Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal and mimicked his shot PERFECTLY.

Watch the form. Watch the way his arms swing after the release. Watch his feet.

It's perfect. Not bad for an 11-year-old.

The real question ... can he do the same thing with the ball in his hand?