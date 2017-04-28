Beyonce and Jay Z We Can't Find a House in L.A. On Our Budget!!!

Beyonce and Jay Z have learned the hard way it's hard to find a dream home when you're on a budget, even if the budget is $80 MILLION!!!

Bey and Jay have been looking at homes in L.A. for several years, but they've come up empty. Multiple real estate sources tell us, the couple has been pretty firm they don't want to pay more than $80 mil, but they have looked at homes above their price range.

They looked at a Bel Air home for $135 million about a month ago, but our sources say they are NOT buying that house.

There are a few homes they're currently eyeing, but so far they haven't written an offer.

So, you ask, how can you have an $80 million budget and not get your dream house? Well, if you want the best of the best in the City of Angels, you just have to go higher. Check out the gallery.