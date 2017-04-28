Chris Soules Lawyers Gunning for Media In Fatal Car Crash Case

Chris Soules' lawyers are going after the Sheriff's Dept. and prosecutors, clearly trying to establish they're in bed with the media by leaking damaging information about Chris that could affect his right to a fair trial.

Lawyers for "The Bachelor" star have just filed legal docs looking to find all contact the Sheriffs, prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies involved in the case had with the media. The lawyers want text messages, emails, electronic log books (presumably this includes cell phone calls), journals and appointments between law enforcement and the media.

The docs also ask for any evidence that payment was offered to members of law enforcement for interviews or statements.

The lawyers are demanding law enforcement preserve all these records, presumably so they can be inspected.

As for why ... several reasons. First, Soules' lawyers have already complained media coverage has tainted the case and inaccurately portrayed their client's actions the night of the fatal crash.

There's another reason ... the lawyers may well try and make a case that prosecuting Soules is more about a publicity grab than justice.