Lamar Odom Florida Crib Hits the Open Market Could Rake HUGE $$$!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom stands to make a boatload of dough ... now that he's cutting ties with his Florida crib.

The former NBA star bought the Pinecrest pad back in 2003 for $2.975 million for his stint with the Miami Heat ... but he's finally ready to say deuces to the crib and possibly make a sweet profit cause he's asking for $5.2 mil!!!

LO's been renting out the 8,557 square foot house for a few years now.

The 6 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom compound sits inside an exclusive gated community, and it has all the bells and whistles -- from a grand foyer entrance and media room to a pool, spa, tennis court and, of course, a basketball court.

Bosco Vega of Douglas Elliman is repping Lamar in the sale and says working with him has been an amazing experience.