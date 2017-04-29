Dallas Cowboys Randy Gregory Fails 7th Drug Test, Friends Concerned

NFL's Randy Gregory Fails 7th Drug Test ... Friends Concerned

EXCLUSIVE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has failed another NFL drug test -- his 7th that we know about -- and his friends are deeply concerned for his well-being.

TMZ Sports spoke with multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation who confirmed Randy was tested on Feb. 21 and was informed on March 2 that his specimen came up positive for weed.

We're told Gregory has since blown off the NFL officials who tried to discuss the situation with him and people connected to Gregory tell us it appears his NFL career might be over.

Gregory was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft -- after emerging as one of the best college players in the country during his time at the University of Nebraska.

Gregory is currently serving a suspension for a prior failed drug test and will miss the entire 2017 season. It's unclear how this new failed test will affect his status.

Sources close to Gregory tell us he's drifted from football. We reached out to Gregory's listed agent, Deryk Gilmore, who says he no longer represents Randy. Attempts to reach Gregory himself were unsuccessful.

We reached out to the NFL but haven't heard back.