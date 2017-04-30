Jamie Lynn Spears Maddie's 100% OK But Don't Ask About ATV

Jamie Lynn Spears is happy to give an update on her daughter's health after an almost fatal incident on an ATV earlier this year -- but don't ask if she'll ride again.

We got Jamie leaving L.A. Sunday after joining Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards Saturday night. She told us her 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is 100% after having to be put on a ventilator in February from an ATV accident.

But watch how she reacts to being asked if Maddie will get back on one of the vehicles that nearly killed her ... not nearly as chatty.

We broke the story ... Maddie's ATV flipped into a pond where she was trapped and submerged for several minutes. She was on a ventilator for at least a day.

Apparently, some things are off limits for Jamie when it comes to her kid.