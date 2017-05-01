Fyre Lawyers People Trashing Festival Are Inciting Riots

The people who are bellyaching about the Fyre Festival may be inciting civil unrest and even riots, and if they don't stop grousing they're gonna be in big trouble ... so threaten the festival's lawyers.

Attorneys for Fyre have fired off a cease and desist letter to at least one of the people who flew to the Bahamas for the festival. The person complained on social media ... communications on the island were non-existent and there was nothing but disaster relief tents that were on the verge of blowing over.

The lawyers said the statements were untrue and what's worse, could "incite violence, rioting or civil unrest."

And there was this warning ... "If someone innocent does get hurt as a result [of your postings] Fyre Festival will hold you accountable and responsible," adding, "Inciting violence crosses the line."

The letter makes a demand ... take the posts down -- or else.