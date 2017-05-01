Jay Z Sued You Can't Use 'ROC NATION' Logo!!

EXCLUSIVE

Yes, you read that right ... Jay Z is getting sued for slapping the logo for "ROC NATION" -- his company -- on a bunch of Major League Baseball apparel.

Sounds bizarre, but Iconix Brand Group says Jay does NOT own the logo anymore. In docs obtained by TMZ, Iconix says it paid a whopping $204 million for it, and therefore has control over where the logo pops up ... especially when it comes to merchandise.

Iconix has beef with the ROC logo appearing on MLB hats, shirts, hoodies, etc -- a deal it says it never approved. It's not only suing Jay, but also MLB, Roc Nation, New Era, Lids and the San Francisco Giants.

The company is suing all of the above for at least $10 million and other damages. We've reached out to Jay Z, so far no word back.

Iconix also owns and manages the Ed Hardy, Joe Boxer and Marc Ecko logos.