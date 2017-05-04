Dana White 'Trying My Hardest' To Strike Fight Deal with Mayweather

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White says he's still "not close" to getting a deal done with Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor ... but says he's trying his hardest to make it happen.

"To get a deal like this done, this doesn't happen in a couple months," White tells TMZ Sports.

"It's gonna be a tough deal to get done, if it gets done at all."

We also asked him about Mayweather giving reasons why McGregor could actually win the fight -- and White says he was shocked!

"I've never heard Floyd talk like that!"

"Anybody knows a fight is a fight. Anything can happen in a fight especially when you have a guy who hits as hard as Conor does and when you have a guy who is as talented as Floyd."