Dana White 'Trying My Hardest' to Strike Fight Deal with Mayweather

5/4/2017 9:30 AM PDT
Dana White says he's still "not close" to getting a deal done with Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor ... but says he's trying his hardest to make it happen.

"To get a deal like this done, this doesn't happen in a couple months," White tells TMZ Sports

"It's gonna be a tough deal to get done, if it gets done at all."

We also asked him about Mayweather giving reasons why McGregor could actually win the fight -- and White says he was shocked! 

"I've never heard Floyd talk like that!" 

"Anybody knows a fight is a fight. Anything can happen in a fight especially when you have a guy who hits as hard as Conor does and when you have a guy who is as talented as Floyd."

