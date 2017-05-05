TMZ

Ex-College Football Star Escapes Correctional Facility ... Warrant Issued For Arrest

Ex College Football Star Escapes From Correctional Facility ... Police On The Lookout

5/5/2017 10:45 AM PDT
Breaking News

Ex-Oregon Ducks star Colt Lyerla has escaped from a correctional facility ... and now cops in Oregon have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Lyerla was slapped with a six month sentence in March after being convicted on a drug possession charge.

A rep from the Washington County Community Corrections Center tells TMZ Sports they realized Colt had bolted from their facility Thursday afternoon, after an open window triggered an alarm.

They did a search of the building and noticed he was missing.

The rep says they've placed 24-year-old Lyerla on "escape status" and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The ex-tight end now faces a felony escape charge.

The corrections center is a minimum security work release and transition facility. Lyerla was moved there from county jail on April 26.

