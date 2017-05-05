Tom Brady and Patriots Stars Fly to Kentucky Derby ... On Private Jet

Breaking News

Tom Brady is all about tradition -- so, he's rounded up some of his favorite New England Patriots teammates and they're all flying to the Kentucky Derby on a private jet.

Tom's backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett joined other Pats like Julian Edelman for the trip to Churchill Downs for the big race this weekend ... as seen in the pic first posted by Pats color analyst Scott Zolak.

Once they landed, the guys met up with Aaron Rodgers.

Tom does the Derby almost every year -- but our favorite memory is when his then-teammate Wes Welker won BIG and handed out $100 bills to random people.

Good luck ...