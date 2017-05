Model Belle Lucia Carmen Who? 'Baywatch' This

Carmen Electra might have made great eye candy on "Baywatch" during the '90s -- but that was then, and this is now ... so here's Belle Lucia in a similar suit.

The Australian model channeled her inner Lani McKenzie during a photo shoot in Sydney, where she even got the famous slo-mo run down ... (inflatable) rescue can and all.

We gotta say, Belle and Carmen look A LOT alike here. So the question ... is Belle new and improved, or does nothing beat a classic?