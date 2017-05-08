TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Eddie Alvarez Says Conor McGregor Will Be 'Damn Good' Father

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor Will Be 'Damn Good' Father

5/8/2017 3:30 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

They were enemies in the Octagon, but Eddie Alvarez just delivered a pretty awesome compliment to Conor McGregor ... explaining why the UFC superstar is going to be a great dad. 

"If he puts 10% of the effort into his child as he does fighting, I think he's gonna do dang good. So, I wish him the best of luck."

Conor and Eddie faced off at UFC 205 back in November -- but Eddie clearly doesn't hold a grudge. 

In fact the father of 4 explains why being a dad is the best thing in the world for Conor. 

By the way, Eddie is gearing up for a big fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 211 in Dallas this weekend ... and says he's already coming up with a plan to piss off his haters. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web