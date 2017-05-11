Charlie Hunnam Modeled King Arthur After Conor McGregor!

Forget round tables ... Charlie Hunnam says he drew inspiration for his role in 'King Arthur' from a different shape -- an Octagon cage.

Hunnam plays the lead role in the Guy Ritchie action flick and told RedBulletin.com he "thought an enormous amount about Conor McGregor" while deciding on how to play the character.

"Conor McGregor was somebody that I drew a lot of inspiration from and that Guy and I discussed a lot," he added to Entertainment Weekly.

We know Hunnam's been a huge Conor fan for years -- he watched a bunch of McGregor highlights to get himself fired up for the role and previously told us he dreamed about fighting the guy.