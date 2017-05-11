Matt Barnes Hits Clubs with DeAndre Jordan During Warriors Playoff Lull

Matt Barnes Hits Clubs with DeAndre ... During Warriors Playoff Lull

With the Golden State Warriors still waiting to find out who they'll face in the next round of the playoffs, Matt Barnes jetted to L.A. to blow off some steam with his old Clippers pal, DeAndre Jordan.

The two hit up Warwick in Hollywood with a TON of huge stars including Julio Jones, French Montana, Nicole Scherzinger, Zach Randolph and more.

The Warriors will either play the Rockets or the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals -- depending who wins that series.

So, why not use the downtime to chill with old pals?

Over in Cleveland, the Cavs are in a similar situation -- waiting on the winner of the Wizards and Celtics series. They decided to throw a dance party during workouts yesterday.