TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Matt Barnes Hits Clubs with DeAndre Jordan During Warriors Playoff Lull

Matt Barnes Hits Clubs with DeAndre ... During Warriors Playoff Lull

5/11/2017 8:58 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

With the Golden State Warriors still waiting to find out who they'll face in the next round of the playoffs, Matt Barnes jetted to L.A. to blow off some steam with his old Clippers pal, DeAndre Jordan

The two hit up Warwick in Hollywood with a TON of huge stars including Julio Jones, French MontanaNicole Scherzinger, Zach Randolph and more. 

The Warriors will either play the Rockets or the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals -- depending who wins that series. 

So, why not use the downtime to chill with old pals? 

Over in Cleveland, the Cavs are in a similar situation -- waiting on the winner of the Wizards and Celtics series. They decided to throw a dance party during workouts yesterday. 

A post shared by DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) on

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web